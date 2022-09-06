Mario Sconcerti predicts which position Juventus will end this season

Juventus has made an inconsistent start to this season, but they remain unbeaten, and they look certain to have a successful term.

The Bianconeri won zero trophies in the last campaign, and they want to change that this term.

That means they must perform better than they did in that campaign, which is achievable.

They have added some new and effective players to their squad, and they should make them a much better team.

The Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti has watched them play this term and predicts they will win this Scudetto.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juve played very badly in Florence, but beyond that, I believe that Juve will win the championship.”

Adding: “Because after having given the worst of himself, after having played the worst five starting games in recent years, he is still 2 points behind the best Milan.

“Over time, Juve will not find the game, but will find regular results and will inevitably grow even when they have Di Maria, Pogba and Chiesa at their disposal ”

Juve FC Says

We are always one of the favourites to win the league, so Sconcerti’s prediction is hardly a surprise.

The journalist has been in his career for long enough, and he knows how these races go.

Our players know we expect them to win the title, and they will win as many games as possible to achieve that.