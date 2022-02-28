Mario Sconcerti says Allegri’s system suits new Juventus star

Dusan Vlahovic has enjoyed his start to life as a Juventus player, with the striker continuing his goal-scoring form at the Allianz Stadium.

He had been in top shape at Fiorentina and topped the league’s scoring chart at the halfway point of this campaign.

A move up to a top club like Juventus could have seen him struggle to keep scoring.

Fans would have understood if he took time before making an impact, but the Serbian has not needed that.

He now has 3 goals in 4 league games for the Bianconeri and the Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti, believes he is thriving because he is playing under a system that suits him.

He wrote on Calciomercato: “It is curious that every Sunday we discuss how Vlahovic should be served or whether Allegri’s game helps him or not. A centre forward depends quite a lot on the players he has next to him, but if he is a great centre forward he has a duty to help himself, above all by himself.

“Vlahovic is this, he knows how to help himself very well. And Allegri’s game puts him in the best position to express himself because it is the old Italian game, low defence and wide spaces on the counterattack.”

Juve FC Says

Signing a player that doesn’t fit into the manager’s system is always a waste of resources.

Before Vlahovic moved to the Allianz Stadium, Max Allegri must have studied his game and agreed that he will deliver on his side.

Now the Serbian is thriving, the manager deserves some credit for achieving that.