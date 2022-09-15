Mario Sconcerti slams Juventus after another poor performance

Juventus put in a terrible performance as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Benfica in the Champions League last night.

The Bianconeri have not started this season well, and that loss means they now have no wins from their last four competitive matches.

They started the game well and opened the scoring inside 4 minutes, and it seemed they will finally win a game at the fourth try.

However, that never happened as the Portuguese side scored twice to overturn the result.

Juve is now risking ending their UCL campaign in the group stages, which would be an embarrassing outcome.

The Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti has slammed them for their performance in the game.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“”We always believe in Juve, it’s a definition. Seeing it shake up and start again in a few days has always been a habit. This time there is but something profound that goes beyond the technical side. A widespread normality that strikes from behind and, in addition, the inability to solve it.

“It is painful to see her play, like a stone that always comes back down the slope. Juve did not manage to play good football against nobody at the beginning of the season. It is not possible.

“You can play badly, but Juve does something different, it disappears, it wraps itself up. It is not something that affects only football, it is for anyone to come less than a century-long reference.”

Juve FC Says

Our performance against Benfica was terrible, and it will not fill fans with confidence.

Game after game, this team is showing why they are just not good enough despite the investment made in the summer.

Max Allegri is now under serious pressure, and the club could sack him soon.