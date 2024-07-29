Despite their current defying stance, it appears that Atalanta are expecting Teun Koopmeiners to end up at Juventus before the end of the summer transfer market.

The Dutchman has been on top of the Bianconeri’s shortlist for several months now. But while the club has thus far managed to sign four players since the start of the Mercato session, they haven’t been able to strike an agreement with La Dea just yet.

The Orobici have named their price at 60 million euros, while Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli only offered 45 million in his opening bid.

But while the gap between the two clubs remains significant, Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) believes that Atalanta seem resigned to losing their star midfielder this summer, at least based on their market operations.

As the source explains, the Europa League winners have already signed Nicolo Zaniolo who could fill in for Koopmeiners.

And that’s not all, as Atalanta are vigorously pursuing Celtic’s rising star Matt O’Riley. Like Koopmeiners, the Denmark international is an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal.

Therefore, the Bergamo-based side seems to be preparing for life without Koopmeiners, as the source explains.

In the meantime, Juventus have collected 50 million euros on the market by selling Matias Soulé to Roma and Dean Huijsen to Bournemouth. The two youngsters are currently completing their moves to their respective new clubs.

These fresh funds should allow the Old Lady to raise the offer for Koopmeiners. But as the source tells it, Giuntoli doesn’t intend to meet Atalanta’s asking price just yet, but could offer 48 million euros in addition to bonuses.