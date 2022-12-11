In recent days, several reports have been casting doubts over the future of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus.

The Serbian had only signed for the Old Lady last January and immediately cemented himself as the club’s bona fide star.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old has been dealing with physical issues recently which took their toll on his performances on the pitch.

In its Saturday’s gossip, BBC reports two sensational rumors related to Juventus, originating from Italian sources.

The first links Vlahovic with a switch to Arsenal who are reportedly desperate to sign a striker following Gabriel Jesus’ recent injury blow.

The Gunners had been the Bianconeri’s main rivals in the race to sign the former Fiorentina ace last winter, with the player eventually opting to join the Turin-based giants.

However, another rumor suggests a different scenario which also tips the Serbian to leave Juventus. The source claims that the Italians are willing to offer Vlahovic to Atletico Madrid in exchange for Joao Felix.

The Portugal international also appears unsettled in the Spanish capital.

Juve FC say

In the transfer market, we learned to never say never. But then again, Vlahovic’s exit talks sound premature at the moment.

The young bomber is one of the finest young strikers in the world despite some of his recent struggles.

Juventus should focus on helping him regain his optimal physical condition rather than finding a buyer.