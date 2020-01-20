Marko Pjaca close to joining Cagliari

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca is close to joining Cagliari this winter with talks between the two clubs at an advanced stage.

The 24-year-old has struggled for form since joining the Bianconeri and was shipped out on loan for a season at Fiorentina where he failed to impress.

Having returned to Juventus last summer, the Croat has managed just one substitute appearance so far this season and was likely to leave the club.

Sky Sport Italia now report that Pjaca is very close to joining Cagliari with the talks between Juve said to be at an advanced stage.