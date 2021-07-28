Marko Pjaca confirmed as leaving on fifth loan deal in five years

Marko Pjaca has agreed to join Torino this summer, which will be his fifth loan move from Juventus since joining the club in 2016.

The winger will stay with our city rivals until the end of the upcoming campaign, where he will be hoping to enjoy as much regular action as in the previous term.

Pjaca picked up 35 league appearances whilst with Genoa during the 2020-21 season, scoring three times, before returning to his parent club ahead of pre-season.

The Croatia international has now agreed to leave on another loan deal, with Torino retaining an option to buy to make the move permanent for a pre-agreed fee at any point before next summer, as stated on Juventus’s official club website..

Back in 2016, Pjaca left his homeland to make the move to Juve becoming not only his club’s biggest ever sale, but the division’s also, but his move hasn’t exactly worked out.

After only 18 months with the Old Lady, the decision was made to allow the winger 26 year-old to leave on loan, and he has picked up just one cup appearance since that time.

I’m sure all involved are hoping this move works out for Pjaca, and that we can finally offload the failed signing, as it is about time we got to draw a line under this one.

Patrick