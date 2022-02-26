Marley Akè is the most likely of Juventus youngsters that will play against Empoli

Juventus has suffered some serious injuries to important players in recent weeks and the Bianconeri have promoted some youth team players.

Max Allegri has given the likes of Fabio Miretti, Matías Soulé and Marley Akè the chance to train with the club’s senior squad.

These under-23 players have been doing great in the club’s youth team and they are keen to make progress to the senior side.

They could all be on the bench for the game against Empoli, but not all of them can feature.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the player who is likely to get a few minutes in the game is Akè.

The Frenchman is an exciting winger, and he shined as Juventus beat Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia earlier.

The report claims his performance in the few minutes he had in that game has made him the favourites among the youth team players to get minutes in that fixture.

Juve FC Says

We have one of the strongest football academies in Italy and the players deserve the chance to play first-team football.

Allegri is not a manager that is keen to hand chances to youngsters, but he has now been forced to use some of them.

Ake and the others would have eagerly impressed in the Bianconeri first-team training, and they would be hopeful a chance will open up for them to show their skills when the opportunity arises.