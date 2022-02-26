Marley Akè
Club News

Marley Akè is the most likely of Juventus youngsters that will play against Empoli

February 26, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus has suffered some serious injuries to important players in recent weeks and the Bianconeri have promoted some youth team players.

Max Allegri has given the likes of Fabio Miretti, Matías Soulé and Marley Akè the chance to train with the club’s senior squad.

These under-23 players have been doing great in the club’s youth team and they are keen to make progress to the senior side.

They could all be on the bench for the game against Empoli, but not all of them can feature.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the player who is likely to get a few minutes in the game is Akè.

The Frenchman is an exciting winger, and he shined as Juventus beat Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia earlier.

The report claims his performance in the few minutes he had in that game has made him the favourites among the youth team players to get minutes in that fixture.

Juve FC Says

We have one of the strongest football academies in Italy and the players deserve the chance to play first-team football.

Allegri is not a manager that is keen to hand chances to youngsters, but he has now been forced to use some of them.

Ake and the others would have eagerly impressed in the Bianconeri first-team training, and they would be hopeful a chance will open up for them to show their skills when the opportunity arises.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Moise Kean only scores when he starts for Juventus

February 26, 2022
lodi

Juventus financial limits could scupper a deal for Lodi

February 26, 2022
Morata

Juventus makes an initial offer to Atletico Madrid for Morata

February 26, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Rico February 26, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    blessing in disguise.. Ake dare to take risk so when we need goal we can hope attacks coming from Ake

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.