Marocchi insists Vlahovic presence at Juventus makes a huge difference

Former Juventus man Giancarlo Marocchi has commented on the impact of Dusan Vlahovic after the striker scored twice for the Bianconeri in their game against Salernitana last night.

The striker was unavailable for some months because of physical problems, which forced the Bianconeri to rely on other goalscorers.

However, Vlahovic is the main goal machine at the Allianz Stadium and when he is in top form, it is clear to see.

The striker did well in the game against the Salerno side and Marocchi insists his impact on the field on his day cannot be overstated.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He had a good game and proved to have the attacker’s fabric, I don’t know if it will serve Juventus to get to a trophy, but for sure his presence on the field is a true presence”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the world’s finest strikers and the Serbian clearly does well when he is on the pitch for us.

We have relied on him for some time now and we can trust him to lead us to success in the next few seasons if he remains at the club.

But our other players must also be prepared to step up and help the club to win more matches.