Giancarlo Marocchi believes Weston McKennie won’t be an automatic starter for Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus in the coming campaigns.

The American endured a rough time under Igor Tudor, who often benched him, but he’s been omnipresent in the starting lineup since Spalletti’s arrival in late October.

The 27-year-old has been fielded all over the pitch, showcasing his supreme versatility. He can also operate in a hybrid role, switching back and forth between a wing-back and a midfielder during the course of the match, thus allowing the team to change shapes constantly.

Marocchi explains why Spalletti will drop Weston McKennie

This season, McKennie hasn’t only established himself as a regular feature in the lineup but has also been one of the most influential players at the club in terms of goal contributions.

He has provided nine goals and eight assists in his 46 appearances, and is only behind Kenan Yildiz (11 goals, 10 assists) in this regard.

And yet, Marocchi argues that the USMNT star won’t find room in the First XI next season, when new stars are added to the squad.

“McKennie played at least four roles in Lecce,” said the former Bologna and Juventus midfielder during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via Tuttosport. “But sooner or later, he’ll end up on the bench.”

“When Juventus complete their rebuilding project, the utility players will have to settle for the bench, I’ll tell McKennie that. It’s been a few years since Juventus could put together a true starting eleven.”

Why McKennie should remain a Juventus protagonist

Juventus fans are hoping for a fruitful summer transfer market that witnesses the arrival of quality players, especially in the middle of the park.

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva has been identified as the ideal attacking midfielder to play between the lines. Spalletti will also expect the arrival of a new central midfielder.

Nevertheless, McKennie has defied the odds in the past and will certainly give his all to maintain the prominent role he worked so hard to unlock.

Furthermore, his ability to occupy multiple positions on the pitch will certainly boost his chances of earning a starting berth.

The Texan has been on Juve’s books since making the move from Schalke in 2020. He recently signed a new contract valid until June 2030 with Spalletti’s blessing.