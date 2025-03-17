Former Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi is hoping to see some sort of a rebellion at the club as he lashes out at Thiago Motta and his managerial ways.

The Imola native only represented the Bianconeri and Bologna throughout his playing career, so he’s been keeping a close eye on the 42-year-old over the past few campaigns and hasn’t always been impressed with his mentality.

Even though the Italian Brazilian led the Emilian club towards a historic Champions League qualification last season, Marocchi isn’t a fan of certain behaviour that has been constant since Motta’s time at the Renato Dall’Ara.

The retired midfielder noticed how the former Inter and PSG star keeps shuffling his lineup and changing his captain, thus dispelling strong character out of the team.

“You get to this point when the coach totally confuses you,” said the 59-year-old via Tuttosport.

“In this fantastic sport, there are always surprises. You never know how your teammate is doing, much less the other team. Juve is exhausted, without any response. Only schemes and plans, no one reacts, and it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“We went from wanting to give the number 10 shirt to Yildiz and build the team around him, to having it revolve around McKennie. It’s madness!

“He changed many captains, it was the first mistake. Emptying the brains and souls of the players is the worst thing. But Motta loves it, and as he did at Bologna, so you impoverish the team which no longer reacts in moments of difficulty. As for the approach, Gatti should never be dropped.”

Therefore, Marocchi would to see the Juventus players taking the initiative in a sense, even if it means averting from the manager’s instructions.

“I hope the team no longer follows Motta’s instructions because we’re seeing the results. Every Sunday, we don’t know who plays. Motta may have a logical reason, but we see the games and we realise that there are no certainties.”