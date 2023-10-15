Between 2010 and 2018, Giuseppe Marotta served as General Director at Juventus, playing an integral role in launching the club’s nine-year winning dynasty.

The 66-year-old left his post shortly after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo which signaled the start of a new era at the club. His former pupil Fabio Paratici became the squad’s main architect.

Marotta then joined the Old Lady’s arch-rivals Inter, and he still acts as the club’s CEO.

A large section of fans and observers pinpoint Marotta’s departure as the major turning point that instigated the Bianconeri’s slow collapse.

But despite his largely successful Juventus stint, Marotta still left with some remorses. He identifies missing out on Erling Haaland as his biggest regret.

The sensational Man City striker was still a teenager at Molde at the time. Late agent Mino Raiola had proposed the Norwegian’s services, but the Bianconeri weren’t interested, citing financial reasons.

“The big regret was not signing Haaland at Juventus when he was at Molde. For economic reasons, we couldn’t conclude the operation,” said the current Inter CEO during his appearance at the Trento Sports Festival via ilBianconero.

Marotta also refused to pick between Max Allegri and Antonio Conte after working with both men for several years.

“The common aspect they share is being winners. For me, it is a characteristic that a coach must have.

“Then they are clearly two different profiles but they know how to convey a winning mentality.

“They are two people who have given me great emotions. I take the wild card, it’s difficult to choose between Allegri and Conte.”