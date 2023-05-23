Ahead of the upcoming summer transfer market, reports have been linking Juventus with some of the best talents in Italian football.

But as it’s often the case, the Bianconeri could clash heads with their arch-rivals Inter, as the two clubs usually end up chasing common targets.

In a recent interview, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed his team’s interest in Giorgio Scalvini and Davide Frattesi, two young profiles that are also on the Old Lady’s shortlist.

“We’re talking about two very very interesting young players, but there are others too,” said the former Juventus general director in an interview with Radio Anch’io lo Sport via Tutto Juve.

“The two of them are followed by many clubs, but I won’t deny that Inter have also set their sights on them.

“From the vision, we need to move on to negotiation phase, but right now we are at a standstill.”

In recent months, Frattesi has emerged as a primary target for Juventus. The 23-year-old has been piling up impressive displays for Sassuolo in the last two seasons. This term, he’s proving his finishing prowess by scoring seven goals thus far in Serie A.

On the other hand, Atalanta’s Scalvini is one of the most sought-after young defenders in Italy, while other top European clubs could also enter the fray in the summer.