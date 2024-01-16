Beppe Marotta was a director at Juventus when the club signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. At that time, Ronaldo had recently won another Champions League trophy with Real Madrid and was open to leaving the Spanish side. Juventus, aiming to win the Champions League, saw the signing of Ronaldo as a business decision that also brought in a superb athlete.

However, Ronaldo’s time at Juventus did not unfold as planned, and he departed the club in the summer of 2021 following the return of Max Allegri as the manager. His departure left Juventus facing financial challenges, and there have been disputes over unpaid wages between Ronaldo and the club.

The assessment of whether Ronaldo met expectations in Turin is subjective. On the one hand, he continued to display goal-scoring prowess and contributed significantly to domestic success. On the other hand, Juventus fell short of their Champions League objectives during his tenure. The overall impact of Ronaldo’s time at Juventus is a topic of debate among football fans and analysts.

Marotta said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo by Juve did not bring the desired results. Let’s say that his contribution did not correspond to the very great expectations that exist they were for his arrival.”

Juve FC Says

Signing Ronaldo was a decision anyone would make because he was easily one of the two best players at the time.

The striker scored over 100 goals for us, which showed that he did his best, but that move left more problems than it solved.