Marotta gives his opinion on a potential Icardi to Juventus transfer

Inter director Beppe Marotta has discussed the return of Mauro Icardi amidst interest from Juventus.

Inter sold the Argentinian to PSG, and he had a special clause in the transfer which would earn the Nerazzurri some extra money if he returns to Serie A with another club.

They were protecting themselves from him moving to Juventus, but in his latest interview, Marotta insists it would be a good thing for the striker to return to the competition considering it needs players with his profile.

He says with better quality players like the former Sampdoria man, the profile of the league would be improved.

“At the moment, Serie A is not the Eldorado that it was in the 1990s, so it’s more of a transitional league where we often see quality players move on,” Marotta told RAI Sport programme 90 Minuto as quoted by Football Italia.

“With that in mind, it’s normal that we would welcome the return of important players to Serie A. In any case, it’s not up to me to comment on Icardi, as he is no longer one of our players and we are very happy with our forwards.

“What I can say is that quality players are welcome back in Italy and all of Italian football would benefit from that.”

Juve FC Says

Icardi was an accomplished striker in Serie A for the Nerazzurri and he could solve the Bianconeri’s current problems when in top shape, but he has been in poor form this season.

His personal life off the field is also something to worry about.

But he could be a good gamble if we can sign him on a no-obligation loan deal next month to help in the second half of the season.

If he comes and thrives, then we can evaluate if he would be worth keeping in the squad.