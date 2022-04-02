Marotta hoping to reunite with Dybala at Inter, but a sacrifice must be made

After learning about Paulo Dybala’s imminent departure from Juventus at the end of the season, a host of European clubs are keeping close tabs on the player’s situation.

Unsurprisingly, one of the interested parties is the Bianconeri’s arch rivals, Inter.

The two sides will clash heads at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, which will allow the Nerazzurri’s management to take a closer look at their potential transfer target.

But for Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta, Dybala needs no introductions. The former Juventus general director was the one who brought the Argentine to Turin in 2015.

According to la Repubblica via JuventusNews24, Marotta will have to sacrifice Lautaro Martinez before reuniting with Dybala at Inter.

The 24-year-old is one of the major stars at the club, and arguably its biggest asset. The source mentions Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid as potential suitors for the Argentine.

Last summer, the Italian champions sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint Germain in order to balance the books.

Therefore, the Beneamata might have to part ways with yet another star in order to provide transfer funds and sign the likes of Dybala.

Juve FC say

For Juventus fans, La Joya’s transfer to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium would be the worst case scenario.

The Bianconeri supporters would rather see their departing star joining a foreign club rather signing for one of their local rivals (especially Inter).