Beppe Marotta served as an executive at Juventus from 2010 to 2018, becoming one of the central decision makers behind the Bianconeri’s most dominant era. During his tenure, Juventus established complete control over Italian football, beginning a run of success that resulted in nine consecutive league titles. Although that dominance eventually came to an end in 2021 when Inter Milan claimed the Scudetto, it was Marotta who played a key role in building the Nerazzurri side that ultimately halted Juventus’ record-breaking streak.

A widely respected figure within the sport, Marotta continues to work successfully as an executive at Inter Milan. Under his guidance, the club have secured another league crown following their 2021 success and has emerged as one of the leading teams in Serie A and Europe. Juventus, meanwhile, have not lifted the Scudetto since 2020, though the Bianconeri remain confident that the current direction of the club is positive. As the most historically significant side in Italian football, Juventus consider itself a destination that is difficult to surpass domestically, both in terms of stature and expectations.

Marotta’s Continued Influence in Italian Football

Despite the achievements he has overseen at Inter, Marotta has made clear that he regards his time at Juventus as the defining period of his professional life. His leadership at the club coincided with sustained success, extensive squad rebuilding and a strategic stability that positioned Juventus as the strongest force in Italy for nearly a decade. His understanding of long-term planning and his ability to manage both sporting and administrative challenges earned him significant recognition across Europe.

Marotta remains highly influential today, yet his reflections indicate a deep appreciation for the years in Turin. His comments suggest that his work at Juventus represented not only a high point in terms of results but also a period in which he felt most complete as an executive.

Foto LaPresse – Daniele Badolato

Marotta Reflects on His Time at Juventus

Speaking as reported by Il Bianconero, he said, “The pinnacle of my personal career was at Juventus, when I was almost 60 and in full command of my professional skills. I learned a lot from Sergio Marchionne, even though he had nothing to do with Juventus; he was an advocate of change. A leader is courageous and persevering; he must know how to listen.”

His remarks offer insight into the values that have shaped his career, emphasising adaptability, courage and attentiveness. They also underline his lasting connection to Juventus, a club he continues to regard as the environment in which he reached the height of his professional abilities.