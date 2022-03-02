Marotta insists Juventus is a title rival to Inter Milan

Inter Milan CEO, Beppe Marotta, has insisted that Juventus is still in the running for the Scudetto title.

The Bianconeri started this season poorly and had a good end to last year. They bolstered their squad in the January transfer window with Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian’s arrival means they now have a better guarantee of scoring goals.

Juve needed that goal machine in their squad and will now look to secure a spot in the top four.

However, they are behind the likes of AC Milan, Napoli and Inter on the league table.

These sides should worry less about a Juve team that remains inconsistent, but Marotta says it would be a big mistake.

He said via Football Italia: “There are still many points up for grabs. We must not be afraid of ambition, we are in the Scudetto race and will challenge to the end.

“I think at this stage there are five candidates for the final victory and that includes Juventus. In fact, it would’ve been extraordinary to suggest they weren’t in the running.”

Juve FC Says

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy, and it is normal that others are worried about us.

The points gap between us and the top of the league table is less than 10 and it means we can close it with a fine run of form.

While others worry about us, we need to keep getting the wins from our matches.