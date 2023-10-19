Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta insists that Juventus is the favourite to win Serie A this season due to their lack of European football.

Following several off-field scandals, the Bianconeri were banned from European competitions for one season and are now focused on returning to the top four.

The Black and Whites are giving their all to finish this season on a high note, aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League.

However, they have not won a trophy in the last two seasons, and fans are eager to see that drought end this season.

As a result, the manager is trying to manage expectations and ensure that the players remain focused on securing a top-four finish.

But Marotta has added more pressure on Juventus, emphasising that during his time in Turin, they won the league even without European football.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I won my first Serie A title in Turin with Antonio Conte and we were not playing European competitions.

“Experience tells me that having the opportunity to plan a season with only Serie A and Coppa Italia is an advantage. This is why I am saying Juventus are favourite for the title.”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best managers in the league in Allegri and he has won the competition on six occasions.

This hands us an advantage, plus the absence of European football is also undeniably a good advantage for us.