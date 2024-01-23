Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta has expressed the belief that AC Milan is a contender in the Scudetto title race, challenging the common perception of it being a two-horse race primarily between Juventus and Inter Milan.

Throughout the Serie A season, Juventus and Inter Milan have been the leading contenders for the league crown, engaged in a fierce battle for the top spot. Both clubs have displayed consistency, leading many to consider one of them as the likely champions.

Despite the focus on Juventus and Inter Milan, AC Milan has quietly secured the third position in the standings, staying within striking distance of the top two. Marotta acknowledges AC Milan’s presence and asserts that they are also legitimate contenders in the title race. This recognition underscores the competitive nature of the Serie A title race, with more than just two teams vying for the championship.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juventus have an advantage over us as they don’t have the cups and therefore can risk fewer injuries: this is a factor that can influence. The fact that they then talk about fourth place, underestimating themselves, is an understatement: when it comes to Inter, Milan and Juve, we always talk about victories. They are favourites, Milan recover, we will certainly enjoy a good end to the championship.”

Juve FC Says

We know that AC Milan could compete for the title and that is why we are focused on ourselves.

We need to win one game at a time until the campaign ends before paying attention to the table.