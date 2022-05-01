Marotta pays tribute to Raiola with one of the best Juventus transfers in decades

Mino Raiola was arguably the best football agent around before his shocking demise.

Many fans and footballers are yet to come to terms with the fact that the Dutch-Italian businessman has passed away, and his legacy will live on.

One of the most iconic pieces of business he did in his career was taking Paul Pogba from Manchester United to Juventus on a free transfer. Then selling the midfielder back to United for over 100m euros after four years.

Inter director Beppe Marotta worked at Juve at the time and contributed to the deal, which is arguably one of the club’s best so far.

He has now used it to pay tribute to the departed 54-year old.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “The double Pogba operation, with the move from Manchester United to Juventus and Juve to United. It was a double masterpiece in which Raiola had a very important role.

“The world of football loses a great professional, often critical of the system, but his criticism was always constructive to help football improve.”

Juve FC Says

Raiola was the biggest football agent in the world, considering the talents he managed, and Juve had an excellent relationship with him.

He probably would have helped us re-sign Pogba at the end of this campaign, but that deal is no longer as straightforward as that anymore.