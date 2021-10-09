Marotta regrets missing out on Haaland during his time at Juventus

Despite being only 21 years of age, Erling Braut Haaland is already considered to be amongst the best footballers in the world.

The Borussia Dortmund star is blessed with an impressive physical frame and a deadly finish from various angles. Simply put, he represents the perfect center forward in the modern game.

The Norwegian is a wanted man, with almost all major European clubs vying for his signature. Unfortunately for Juventus, their current financial woes will prevent them from entering the prestigious race.

However, the Bianconeri apparently had the chance to lock up the youngster back when his transfer value was much more affordable.

Giuseppe Marotta was the Bianconeri’s general director between 2010 and 2018, and he admitted that missing out on Haaland remains a great personal regret.

“I have many regrets, the last one is Haaland, who could have joined Juventus for €2-3m. In such cases, you have to have the strength to go beyond your budget when they tell you that he is a talent to be signed. That’s where the financial creativity of doing the operation comes in,” Marotta told La Gazzetta dello Sport during the Festival Dello Sport in Trento, as translated by Football Italia.

“Haaland is one of the best strikers in Europe now. Can he come to Italy now? Absolutely not, there is a huge gap with the Premier League or La Liga, we are a transitional league, not the final destination.”

Marotta currently acts as Inter’s CEO, and he revealed that he tried to reunite with Paulo Dybala in Milano back in 2019, while offering Juventus the services of Mauro Icardi.

“I could have signed him at Inter, but surely he will sign [a contract extension] with Juventus now. I think he is in the best condition to represent the present and the future of Juventus.

“I could have signed him when there were rumors regarding a swap deal with Icardi.”