Marotta responds to rumours linking him with a return to Juventus

Beppe Marotta is one man who is an important part of Juventus’ history and it is hard to discuss how the Bianconeri won several league titles in the last decade without mentioning his name.

The administrator moved to Inter Milan from Juve and helped the Nerazzurri end the Bianconeri’s domestic dominance of the Italian game.

It has been tough for Juve since he left and now rumours are claiming John Elkann wants him back in Turin.

The man has responded to the rumours and insists he is happy at Inter.

Marotta said via Calciomercato:

“My years in black and white are part of the past and I can only have positive memories. NI do not go into the merits of the work of others, I think of my Nerazzurri present. If they offered it to me, would I go back to Juve? I am happy with the path taken. At Inter I feel comfortable and I am focused on contributing to new successes”.

Juve FC Says

Marotta is enjoying his life in Milan and will not want to join the turbulence at Juve now.

However, it could be that the Bianconeri are working behind the scenes to lure him to Turin and he does not want to make his intention public.

If he does, it will be an insult to his present employers, but Juve can continue to work hard to get him back.