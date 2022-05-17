Marotta reveals his actual stance on Ronaldo coup in 2018

In the summer of 2018, Juventus shocked the globe by finalizing one of the biggest transfer moves in history. When Cristiano Ronaldo landed in Turin, things were never the same again.

One of the consequences of the coup was the emergence of former sporting director Fabio Paratici. The current Tottenham official had been in Giuseppe Marotta’s shadow for more than a decade between Sampdoria and Juventus, but this was the move that allowed him to usurp his mentor.

That transfer is often defined as the beginning of the end for Marotta’s era at Juventus. Indeed, the former general director left the club afterwards before taking charge at Inter.

In a recent interview, the Nerazzurri’s CEO denies claims of internal disputes that accompanied Ronaldo’s arrival to Juventus. However, he nodded to the fact that he had his own observation regarding the matter.

“This is the most embarrassing question. When you buy a player you have to make a 360 degree evaluation and therefore you have to think about both the budget and the sporting aspect,” explained Marotta in an interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“I had made my own considerations, but it is myth when it is said that there have been disputes over this operation. It is only right to have a contradictions of opinion within the management.”

The former Juventus official denied rumors of his return to the Bianconeri, but says that he still enjoys a great relationship with club president Andrea Agnelli.