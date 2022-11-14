Marotta reveals his stance on Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus in 2018

Since bursting to the scene as a young and talented footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has been repeatedly sending shockwaves throughout the world of football, whether with his stunning goals, outrageous skills, controversial antics or even his sassy interviews.

For instance, the Portuguese made an earthquake in his recent statements, admitting that there’s little respect between him and Man United boss Erik ten Haag.

Back in 2018, CR7 stole all the headlines away from the Russian World Cup when he left Real Madrid in favor of Juventus.

But while Giuseppe Marotta was the club’s general director at the time, he appeared to be left out during the superstar’s unveiling, with his pupil Fabio Paratici taking over.

Many felt that the current Inter director was against the switch, and he eventually departed the club soon afterwards.

However, Marotta claims that he was entirely against Ronaldo’s transfer, stating that his time at the club had already reached its end.

“Within the company it’s clear that there can be different ideas and it is not true that I was totally against Ronaldo’s transfer,” said Marotta in an interview to Radio Anch’Io Sport via JuventusNews24.

“He’s a great champion but in addition to his talent, we must also evaluate the economic aspect. Having said that, my period at Juve was reaching its end.”

Juve FC say

While Marotta doesn’t explicitly say that he wasn’t in favor of the transfer, his words suggest that he wasn’t totally in favor of the new direction adopted by the club at the time.

Paratici appeared to be the right candidate to fulfill Andrea Agnelli’s luxurious project, so the veteran director was ought to leave.