Marotta says signing Pogba for Juventus remains his best piece of business

Inter Milan CEO, Beppe Marotta, insists signing Paul Pogba for free and selling the Frenchman back to Manchester United for over 100m euros remains his best piece of business.

The 65-year-old was Juventus’ CEO between 2010 and 2018, and he helped the Bianconeri sign some of its best players in the last decade before leaving.

He was pivotal in adding the likes of Alvaro Morata to the squad, during the Spaniard’s first stint at the club, as well as Paulo Dybala.

But he claims that signing Pogba for free and reselling him at a huge profit remains the single best piece of business he was involved in.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The transfer market transaction that I remember with the most pleasure? Pogba. We took it for nothing and sold it to the same club for 110 million.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s deal was a dream to any football administrator, and anyone would be as delighted as Marotta was when the Frenchman returned to United.

He remains our target, and we can sign him for free again at the end of this season if we successfully negotiate for his return.

Hopefully, he would make as much impact as he did during his first stint at the club if he re-joins.