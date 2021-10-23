Marotta vs Cherubini – A battle between two directors with similar approaches

Between 2010 and 2018, Giuseppe Marotta was the main architect who provided Antonio Conte and Max Allegri with Scudetto winning squads.

But we all know the story afterwards. The club decided to adopt a new approach based on attracting superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, and the general director was usurped by his pupil Fabio Paratici.

Marotta was later appointed as CEO at Inter, and he apparently tried to lure a certain individual away from Turin.

As la Gazzetta dello Sport tells it, the Nerazzurri director tried to convince Federico Cherubini to join him in Milano, but the latter refused the offer.

Apparently, Cherubini preferred to continue his growth at Juventus, and at the end of the day, he managed to earn a major promotion last summer when he was appointed as sporting director following the departure of Paratici.

The source explains how the two men share similar ideas, including their tendency to build a squad around an Italian block and investing in youngsters.

The two men will probably meet in the stands when Inter host Juventus at the Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday night.

Juve FC say

It’s hard to judge a director’s work based on one transfer session (especially amidst the current financial crisis), but it does appear that Cherubini share more similarities with Marotta rather than his predecessor Paratici.

While the latter tried to secure the Champions League trophy with his aggressive approach on the market, his policy ended up backfiring, as it left the club in a dire economical situation (admittingly the pandemic didn’t help either).

On the other hand, Cherubini seems to be rekindling the club’s traditional ways.