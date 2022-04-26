Marotta’s next free agent signing could be a Juventus player

During his time at Juventus, Giuseppe Marotta became one of the market experts when it comes to poaching the best available free agents.

From Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba to Sami Khedira and Fernando Llorente, the former Bianconeri general director built the longest winning dynasty in Italian football history with his shrewd coups.

After leaving Turin in 2018, the 65-year-old joined Inter in a switch that ultimately changed the whole scenery in Calcio, tipping the scale in favor of the Nerazzurri.

Nonetheless, Marotta still enjoys catching free agents, and his next target could be a player he already signed during his time at Juventus.

According to Calciomercato, Inter could pounce for the services of Federico Bernardeschi who’s apparently heading towards the exit door.

The source claims that the winger has already agreed to lower his salary in order to remain at Juventus (he currently earns 4 million euros), but the Bianconeri management isn’t eager on maintaining his services any longer.

Therefore, we could witness another Paulo Dybala scenario, with the Euro 2020 winner leaving Turin as a free agent.

The report adds that the Italian’s new agent Federico Pastorello enjoys an amicable rapport with Inter which could help in forging a deal with the reigning Italian champions.

The source also reports that Bernardeschi’s former agent (Mino Raiola) had reached an agreement with Juventus on a three-year contract worth 2.5 million euros plus bonuses per season, but it is now obviously dead in the water.