Juventus has consistently been linked with a move for Antonio Conte to become their next manager, and he has responded to the rumours.

The former Bianconeri player and coach has been unattached since he left his role as the coach of Tottenham last season.

He played a crucial role in helping Juve start its last dominance of the Italian league and concluded it as the manager of Inter Milan in 2021.

Conte, also a former player for the Bianconeri, remains one of their favourite sons among the many former players.

Although the former Bianconeri gaffer had a falling out with Juve when he managed Inter, he holds a special place for the Bianconeri in his heart.

As he spends time away from football, he was asked about a return to Juventus and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Marriages are always done in two, you can always dream and hope to get married another time. The important thing is that there is a sharing of thoughts. At the moment I’m enjoying the free time I have, I continue to study and look around to broaden my knowledge.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of our favourite sons and we will take him back in a heartbeat if the chance comes.

He is a fiery character, but like Allegri, he always gets the job done and ensures his team plays with a winning mindset.