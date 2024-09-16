Adrien Rabiot has finally found himself a new club as Olympique Marseille announced they have an agreement in hand with the former Juventus man.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since seeing out his contract with the Bianconeri.

The Serie A giants were initially hoping to maintain his services despite his hefty wages, as he had established himself as a pillar on the pitch and a locker-room leader.

The player’s mother and agent Veronique asked the club to delay all negotiations until after France’s Euro 2024 campaign, but she still failed to deliver a definitive answer, prompting Cristiano Giuntoli to officially announce the player’s departure.

Rabiot was probably eyeing a move to a European giant, potentially in the Premier League. He was also hoping to play his football in the Champions League next season.

L’Olympique de Marseille annonce avoir trouvé un accord de principe avec 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭 pour la venue au club du milieu international français. Le joueur s’engagera avec l’OM sous réserve du résultat de la visite médicale. — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 15, 2024

However, the midfielder didn’t receive too many lucrative offers, so he has now decided to accept Marseille’s proposal.

The Southern French club has been building a promising squad in a new project led by Roberto De Zerbi.

The Ligue 1 giants have managed to sway Rabiot, convincing him to return to France five years following his Paris Saint-Germain exit.

OM announced they have reached an agreement in principle with Rabiot. The former Juventus star only has to pass his medical before putting pen to paper.

“Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Adrien Rabiot for the arrival of the French international midfielder at the club,” reads the official note published on X.

“The player will sign with OM subject to the results of the medical examination.”