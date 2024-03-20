Olympique Marseille are reportedly showing interest in Juventus winger Filip Kostic who has been vastly disappointing this season.

The Bianconeri signed the Serbian in the summer of 2022 following his exploits with Eintracht Frankfurt. He led the German club towards Europa League triumph and was named the tournament’s MVP.

Last season, the 31-year-old cemented himself as a stalwart on the left flank and was almost undroppable.

By this stage last term, Kostic had already assembled three goals and eight assists.

However, the situation has drastically changed this campaign, with the player only contributing with four assists. He has yet to find the back of the net.

Therefore, Juventus would be willing to part ways with the Serbia international if they were to receive the right offer.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri could receive an assist from France, as two Ligue 1 sides are keeping an eye on the left winger.

The Turin-based newspaper names Marseille as one of the interested French duo, while the other remains anonymous.

As the source explains, OM have an excellent rapport with the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci, as evidenced by the Joaquin Correa operation conducted last summer.

Finally, the report mentions how Kostic has been struggling to cope with Federico Chiesa in the same 3-5-2 formation, with the latter also drifting to the left flank.

The fact that the two players hardly complement one another could be a further reason to offload the former Frankfurt star.