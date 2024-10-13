Olympique Marseille are reportedly considering moves for Juventus midfielders Paul Pogba and Arthur Melo.

The Southern French side already had a big summer, providing Roberto De Zerbi with a strong squad. They have also recently added Juventus vice-captain Adrien Rabiot to their ranks in a move that took many by surprise.

However, OM have now lost the services of Inter loanee Valentin Carboni until the end of the season, so they could be looking for a replacement in the middle of the park, albeit with different characteristics.

According to La Provence via JuventusNews24, Marseille are interested in Pogba’s services.

The 31-year-old’s doping ban has recently been decreased to 18 months, so he will be eligible to play by March.

While he remains on Juve’s books, the Serie A giants are working on terminating the Frenchman’s contract according to several sources.

The report adds that Pogba has been contacted by former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia who currently serves as a sporting director at Marseille.

On another note, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) links the Ligue 1 side with a move for Arthur who remains an outcast at Thiago Motta’s court after failing to secure a summer transfer.

The Turin-based newspaper claims Marseille could attempt to sign the Brazilian on loan in January, while asking Juventus to contribute in his hefty salary.

The 28-year-old’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026.