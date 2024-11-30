Olympique Marseille is reportedly keen on signing Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli in the January transfer window as they seek to bolster their squad. Despite his talent and earning a place in Italy’s Euro 2024 squad, Fagioli has struggled to secure consistent playing time under Juventus manager Thiago Motta, who appears to have built his plans without the 22-year-old in mind.

Many fans regard Fagioli as one of Juventus’ most technically gifted midfielders, but his limited role at the club this season has prompted speculation about his future. According to TuttoJuve, Juventus may consider sacrificing Fagioli to raise funds needed to address other areas of their squad, particularly in defence. The club is reportedly prioritising signing reinforcements in the January transfer window, and player sales might be necessary to finance these moves.

Marseille, led by manager Roberto De Zerbi, is believed to be preparing an offer for Fagioli. De Zerbi is reportedly eager to work with the talented Italian midfielder, whose technical skills and creativity could bring a new dimension to the Ligue 1 side’s midfield. Marseille’s interest aligns with Juventus’ potential openness to a sale, especially if it allows them to strengthen other areas of their team.

While Fagioli’s departure could be beneficial for Juventus financially and tactically, it raises questions about whether letting go of a young, talented midfielder is the right long-term decision. If Fagioli does not fit into Motta’s plans, it makes sense to facilitate a move rather than allow his development to stagnate on the bench.

For Juventus, this potential transfer presents both an opportunity to generate funds and a dilemma about balancing immediate needs with the potential value Fagioli could bring in the future. Marseille’s interest underscores the midfielder’s reputation and offers him a chance to reignite his career with regular playing time.