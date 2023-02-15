Milik
Marseille is not expecting Milik to return to their team

February 15, 2023

Juventus seems to have the all-clear to keep Arkadiusz Milik in their squad beyond this season as the Pole continues to impress.

Milik is on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Olympique Marseille in the French top flight and the Bianconeri have the option to make the move permanent for a fee.

Juve is going through some legal and financial troubles, which could stop them from keeping the Pole.

However, a report from Calciomercato insists the Bianconeri have been very happy with the former Napoli attacker and are prepared to keep him.

OM is also not expecting the striker back and the French club has moved on with planning their future without him in it.

Milik has been a very good signing for us and keeping him in Turin is an easy decision to make, considering his performances in black and white.

However, our money problems could pose an issue unless OM agrees to a flexible payment structure which would help us split the payments for several seasons before completing it.

In the summer, we would not need to buy a new striker if the Pole remains as one of our options because he has shown he is a good squad member and a new man might need time to make adjustments.

