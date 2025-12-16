Juventus is widely expected to be active during the January transfer window as the club looks to further strengthen its squad. The men in black and white have continued working to improve their group, to ensure the team remains competitive at the highest level. The Bianconeri regard themselves as one of the strongest sides in world football and are determined to maintain that standard through careful planning and recruitment.

Ongoing efforts to reinforce the squad

Juve have shown signs that they can rise to the top again, and targeted additions are viewed as one of the most effective ways to accelerate that process. During the summer, the club invested in reinforcing the squad, but circumstances have changed since then. With a new manager now in place, there is a clear need to provide him with additional resources that align with his ideas and ambitions.

The reopening of the transfer window next month presents an important opportunity. Juventus have already begun identifying players who could strengthen key areas of the team. Their approach reflects a broader strategy of building a squad capable of sustaining success over time, rather than relying solely on short-term solutions. This measured but ambitious outlook continues to shape their transfer planning as January approaches.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Interest in a key midfield target

According to TuttoJuve, the primary target the men in black and white could focus on signing is Pierre Emile Højbjerg, who is currently enjoying relevance at Marseille. The Dane has established himself as a key figure for the Ligue 1 side, playing an important role in their midfield structure and overall balance.

Despite his importance to Marseille, Juventus have shown a strong interest in securing his signature. This interest underlines the club’s desire to add proven quality and experience to its squad as they seek further improvement. The report suggests that Juve could make their approach sooner than many expect, highlighting the seriousness of their intentions ahead of the January window.

As preparations continue, Juventus appear focused on ensuring that any additions support their broader objectives and help maintain the high standards they set for themselves.