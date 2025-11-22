Juventus has identified Pierre Emile Hojbjerg as one of the midfielders they would like to add to their squad, viewing him as a player who could strengthen their options in the centre of the pitch. The Dane has long been regarded as one of the most effective performers in his position in Europe, and his move to Olympique Marseille has allowed him to continue operating at a high level. The Ligue 1 club remains determined to challenge PSG in their domestic competition, and their progress so far reflects that ambition. Hojbjerg has been central to their efforts, and his importance to the side is widely acknowledged.

Juventus’ Pursuit and Marseille’s Reluctance

Despite his significance to Olympique Marseille, Juventus have not been deterred and continues to show a strong level of interest in securing his signature. The Bianconeri are working diligently to position themselves as serious contenders for the midfielder, believing that his qualities would align well with their needs. However, Olympique Marseille are equally resolute and has made it clear that they do not wish to part with a player who is considered essential to their ongoing project. Any potential departure would risk causing frustration for Roberto de Zerbi, given Hojbjerg’s prominent role in the team’s structure and performance.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Asking Price Signals Firm Stance

The clearest indication of Olympique Marseille’s stance has now emerged through the reported asking price. As reported by Tuttojuve, OM have informed Juventus that they would need to pay 60m euros should they genuinely wish to secure the midfielder. This valuation serves as a strong signal that the club have no real intention of sanctioning his departure and instead wants to deter any formal approach. Juventus do not consider Hojbjerg to be worth such an amount, and this significant figure is likely to halt any further pursuit. Although the Bianconeri recognise his quality, the financial terms outlined suggest that a transfer is improbable under current conditions, leaving Juventus to consider alternative options as they plan their next steps.