Marseille are reportedly interested in bringing Jonathan David back to Ligue 1 after one disappointing campaign at Juventus.

The 26-year-old cemented himself as one of the most clinical strikers in Ligue 1 during his time at LOSC Lille between 2020 and 2025.

The Canadian’s exploits in France earned him a move to Turin, as the Bianconeri pounced on the situation to sign him on a free transfer last summer.

But despite being granted a regular berth in the starting lineup, David’s goals have been too few and far between, prompting Luciano Spalletti to drop him last weekend in favour of fielding a false 9 (first Kenan Yildiz and then Jeremie Boga).

Jonathan David destined to leave Juventus?

With Dusan Vlahovic returning from his long-term injury, David’s playing time will take a further hit, so he might not receive a proper chance to restore the manager’s faith in him.

Therefore, many believe that Canada’s all-time goal-scorer is heading towards the exit door in the summer.

In recent days, it has been reported that Lyon are looking to reunite David with his former Lille manager, Paulo Fonseca.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport quashes this rumour, reminding that the two men didn’t share a great rapport during their time together at the French club.

Moreover, the Portuguese tactician was said to have rejected the signing of the Brooklyn native after taking over at Milan in the summer of 2024. Therefore, the Rossoneri ended up recruiting Alvaro Morata.

And yet, the source believes David could still seal a return to France, but his most likely destination would be Olympique Marseille, who are seeking a clinical striker.

Marseille interested in signing David

The Southern Ligue 1 side shares an excellent rapport with Juventus, as their president, Pablo Longoria, was once employed by the Serie A giants.

Moreover, David would be reunited with one of his closest friends in football, Timothy Weah. The two players share a long-standing friendship dating back to their time together at Lille. The duo were briefly reunited in Turin last summer, but the American winger was sold to Marseille.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs will be able to find the right formula for the deal. Juventus won’t necessarily request a large transfer fee, given that they signed the player for free, but his €6 million per year salary could be the biggest obstacle.