Juventus were keen to sign Leonardo Balerdi during the summer transfer window and made considerable efforts to bring the defender to Turin. The Argentine was reportedly enthusiastic about the move and communicated to Olympique Marseille that he would welcome a transfer to the Old Lady. However, Marseille were reluctant to sanction his departure, as Roberto de Zerbi insisted that the defender was integral to his plans for the season. Faced with this stance, Juventus ultimately decided to abandon the pursuit, preferring to avoid a protracted transfer saga.

Balerdi’s Situation at Marseille

Balerdi has remained in France, continuing his development with Marseille, yet Juventus have maintained interest in his progress. The Ligue 1 side is currently focused on competing for the league title, which means they are unlikely to consider offers for key players during the campaign. Nevertheless, the situation could change once the season concludes, providing Juventus with a potential opportunity to reignite their interest. The club will monitor developments closely, knowing that a transfer for a player with whom they already have a prior connection could be feasible in the near future.

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Prospects of a Summer Move

According to Tuttojuve, Balerdi is now considered one of the players Marseille may be willing to sell once the season ends. This opens the possibility for Juventus to return to negotiations and secure his signature in the summer. While other clubs are expected to show interest in the Argentine defender, Juventus could hold a competitive advantage due to their previous engagement and the player’s apparent willingness to move to Turin. Should an agreement be reached with Marseille, Balerdi would represent a valuable addition to Juventus’ defensive options, offering both youth and experience at the top level.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, Juventus will likely continue to explore opportunities to strengthen their squad, and Balerdi remains a realistic target. The Old Lady’s prior efforts, combined with the defender’s potential availability, suggest that a deal could be achievable if all parties align on terms, providing Juventus with another option to reinforce their back line for future campaigns.