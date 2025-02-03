Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, but his options have eventually narrowed down to Olympique Marseille and Fiorentina.

The 23-year-old is eager to leave his boyhood club after becoming an afterthought at Thiago Motta’s court. He has been recently left starving for playing time after finding himself at the very bottom of the midfield pecking order.

But luckily for the Italian, two clubs are offering him an escape rope from his Turin misery. Marseille would allow him to reunite with his former Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot and play his football under the guidance of his compatriot Roberto De Zerbi who’s building an exciting project at Velodrome.

On the other hand, Fiorentina represents an opportunity to stay at home and prove his worth in Serie A. The clubs were said to be neck-and-neck in previous hours.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Fagioli has now rendered his decision, giving his favour to the Viola.

Therefore, the Tuscans can now be considered the clear favourites to prevail in the race while we enter the last few hours of the winter transfer session, while OM will shift their attention towards signing Milan’s Ismael Bennacer.

The source adds that Juventus and Fiorentina have now accelerated their negotiations as they look to reach the finish line in time.

Despite being blood rivals on the pitch, these two clubs are no strangers to conducting business as we saw last summer when Moise Kean completed a transfer to Florence while Nico Gonzalez headed in the opposite direction, not to mention more famous operations, like the transfers of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, and more importantly, Roberto Baggio.

Fagioli’s sale won’t be a popular move amongst the Juventus supporters, but the management will be looking forward to registering pure capital gains given that the midfielder is a youth product of the club.