Marseille president open to selling Juventus transfer target in January

Once the first part of the season is concluded, players with expiring contracts turn into major headaches for their clubs.

While it’s never easy to lose the services of an important player in the middle of the campaign, selling him in January would at least guarantee a certain return.

This appears to be the case of Boubacar Kamara, a young midfielder who became a stalwart for Olympique Marseille.

However, the the Young Frenchman’s contract is set to expire by the end of the campaign, prompting his club to find a solution.

According to RMC via ilBianconero, OM president Pablo Longoria revealed that he’s willing to listen to offers for the 22-year-old come January.

The source adds that the Ligue 1 side will consent the player’s departure for what is described to be an “interesting offer”.

The report claims that Manchester United remain the favorites to land Kamara’s signature, but Juventus are also reflecting on the situation.

The Bianconeri are being linked with a host of midfielders, and the Marseille star has been mentioned in the past.

Kamara is primarily a defensive midfielder who operates in front of the defense, but he can also play at center back.

Juve FC say

We can expect the club’s names to be dragged into almost every transfer saga related to a wantaway midfielder.

However, the OM player is an interesting one, as he appears to fit Juve’s requirements. He might be the right partner for Manuel Locatelli which allows the Italian to push forward as a box-to-box midfielder.

We’ll definitely keep an eye on the situation as it progresses next month.