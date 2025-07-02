Juventus remain determined to sign Leonardo Balerdi from Olympique Marseille, although the French side is equally firm in their stance that the defender is not for sale. The Bianconeri have maintained interest in the Argentinian for some time and are eager to bring him to Turin, but progress has stalled due to Marseille’s reluctance to enter negotiations.

The Ligue 1 club regards Balerdi as one of the most vital players in their squad. His performances last season have earned him a place among the most highly valued members of the team, and with Marseille having secured a return to the Champions League, they are looking to retain their core players to ensure a strong showing in Europe. As a result, they see no urgency or financial need to sell.

Player Interested in Juventus Reunion

Balerdi himself is believed to be open to the move and would reportedly welcome the opportunity to reunite with his former manager in Turin. His willingness has encouraged Juventus to persist in their pursuit, though their path remains complicated by Marseille’s current position.

The defender plays a key role under Roberto De Zerbi, who is said to be unwilling to sanction his departure. Juventus have made repeated attempts to open talks but has so far been met with resistance. Marseille have not entertained discussions, reiterating that Balerdi is not on the market.

Transfer Hinges on Financial Offer

Despite the firm stance from Marseille, there may still be a path forward. As reported by Tuttojuve, the Ligue 1 side could reconsider their position if Juventus submit a bid in excess of 25 million euros. Such an offer might compel Marseille to open a dialogue, though it is not guaranteed that they would accept.

Balerdi is widely regarded as a talented and reliable defender, and his arrival would strengthen Juventus at the back. However, for the transfer to become a reality, Juventus must find a way to convince Marseille to engage. That task may ultimately depend on how far the Bianconeri are willing to go financially to secure the player’s signature.