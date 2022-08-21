Marseille turns down Juventus’ first offer for Milik

Juventus is making an effort to add a new attacker to their squad before this transfer window closes.

The Bianconeri have been busy, but they need a new striker in their squad.

They have added the likes of Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba to the group in this transfer window, but we expect more signings to join the club before this window closes.

Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean are the two strikers in the squad now. Both of them are inexperienced and Juve is keen to add an experienced forward to the group in this window.

Reports have linked them with a move for Memphis Depay, but as the transfer does not move fast, they are working on alternatives.

One of them is Arkadiusz Milik. The former Napoli frontman now plays in France for Olympique Marseille and the Bianconeri are his long-term admirers.

A report on Tuttojuve says Juve has offered to sign him on loan for the rest of this season, but that offer has been turned down.

Juve FC Says

Because Milik has played in Serie A, he is probably our best option to add to our squad.

However, we must find an agreement with his present employers before we can add him.