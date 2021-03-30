Marseille wants Juventus man, but money might be an issue

The appointment of a new manager usually affects players differently. While some thrive, former favourites can all of a sudden struggle to feature under new management.

The latter scenario has been the story of Federico Bernardeschi this season.

The midfielder has struggled to get chances under Andrea Pirlo and when he has played, they have used him out of position.

The club wanted to sell him in the summer, but he chose to stay and fight for a place in the team.

He hasn’t been so successful with that and he might finally agree to leave Turin in the summer.

If he makes that decision, then one team is already on the lookout for him outside of Italy.

Some reports from the French press via Calciomercato say Marseille is looking to sign him at the end of this season.

The ambitious Ligue 1 side wants to continue competing against the likes of PSG and Lyon and they want Bernardeschi to help their efforts next season.

However, the report adds that money might be a problem in getting the deal sorted.

It didn’t say how much Juve will want for his transfer, or if the French side will offer him as much salary as he is getting now at Juventus.