Marseille will shop Milik around before lowering their asking price

It seems that Juventus is no longer interested in signing Arkadiusz Milik permanently for the previously agreed fee of 7 million euros. Milik joined Juventus on loan from Olympique Marseille last summer and has made a significant impact at the club.

While many fans have been satisfied with Milik’s performances and would like to see him stay at Juventus, the club’s stance has changed. Reports suggest that he is now being linked with a potential reunion with his former coach Maurizio Sarri at Lazio.

Although the door for a return to Juventus has not been completely closed, Calciomercato reports that any potential deal would likely involve a smaller fee. Marseille, in response to this situation, has decided to explore other options in Europe to find a different buyer for Milik before considering renegotiating with Juventus.

The situation remains fluid, and it is yet to be determined where Milik will be playing next season and which club will ultimately secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Milik did well on our books, even though we expected more from the former Napoli man.

However, he was a good experienced player for our squad and we can add him to the group on a permanent transfer.

Looking for a lower price is good, but we might not find a replacement as good as he is for a reasonable fee.