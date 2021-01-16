Marseille working hard to beat Juventus to striker target

Olympique Marseille is keen to land Arkadiusz Milik ahead of Juventus, and they have stepped up their pursuit of the striker.

The Pole is one of several attackers that Juve is looking to bring in as a backup to Alvaro Morata.

They had considered signing him in the summer, but couldn’t reach an agreement with Napoli.

The Partenopei were looking for 32m euros to sell him. With six months left on his current deal, they still want some money before they will allow him to leave.

Juve wants him, and they are also thinking about signing him for free at the end of this season.

However, they might miss out on landing him as the French side push to get a deal done this month.

Calciomercato reports that Napoli will not go below 15m euros as a fee that is acceptable to them and Marseille had bid 8m euros for his signature.

But the Frenchmen are ready to up their offer to meet the demands of the Partenopei.

Milik wants to play in the Euros later in the year and hasn’t said if he has a preference for the team he wants to join.

It also remains unclear if Marseille will be able to meet his contract demands after reaching an agreement with Napoli.