Marseille’s financial struggle could see them lose Milik to Juventus

Arkadiusz Milik’s future is far from being sorted despite the attacker joining Marseille on loan in the last transfer window.

The Pole didn’t see any first-team action at Napoli in the first half of the season and joined the Ligue 1 side on loan for the rest of this campaign.

They have the option of making the loan move permanent, but their current financial struggles will see them miss out on signing him.

If that happens, Juventus might finally sign their man, according to a recent report.

L’Equipe via Calciomercato says the striker looks set to leave the French side when this campaign ends.

It says that the striker only joined Marseille because he wanted to build his fitness ahead of the Euros in the summer.

The report adds that the striker is still very much in the plans of Juventus and their need for a new attacker in the summer might see him become one of their stars.

The Bianconeri might not renew their agreement with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata and that could see them sign Milk instead because the Pole would likely be a cheaper alternative.

He is reportedly valued at around 12 – 15m euros by Napoli.