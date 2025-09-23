Juventus have been told to go after Al-Hilal star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as they look to strengthen their midfield department.

The Bianconeri sold Nicolo Fagioli to Fiorentina last January, while Douglas Luiz returned to England through the gates of Nottingham Forest in the summer. On the other hand, the Serie A giants didn’t make any additions to the middle of the park, only bringing back Fabio Miretti following a loan spell at Genoa.

Therefore, the team’s lack of depth in midfield showed in the 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona, as Igor Tudor started Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram despite being visibly exhausted, before replacing them with Teun Koopmeiners and Vasilije Adzic.

Juventus seeking midfield reinforcement?

Most observers are now expecting Juventus to address this issue in January, while several reports claimed that the club has revived their interest in Milinkovic-Savic.

The Bianconeri spent years chasing the midfielder during his time at Lazio, but he eventually joined Al-Hilal. However, the 30-year-old’s contract with the Saudi Pro League giants is set to expire in June, so he could be available on a cut price in January.

For his part, Giovanni Martusciello believes the former Serbian would be the ideal profile to bolster the middle of the park.

“Sergej is a great guy. He understands football. He likes to attack but doesn’t shy away from defensive play,” said the 54-year-old in his interview with Tuttosport.

“He also has an imposing physique, with unique qualities. He can always bring something out of the hat when you least expect it.

“His numbers and goals speak for themselves. He’s coming off a few seasons in a league I’m unfamiliar with. But we’re talking about a complete, healthy and intelligent player. He has mental balance and would be able to handle the pressure of Juve.”

Martusciello explains why Milinkovic-Savic would thrive at Juventus

Martusciello served as Maurizio Sarri’s assistant at Juventus and Lazio, so he had the opportunity to work with Milinkovic-Savic in the Italian capital.

However, he didn’t agree with the midfielder’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

” If I’d had the opportunity, I would have advised him against going to Saudi Arabia. But these are personal choices. However, he has depth and ability, great motivation. He took this step knowing he would return to Europe at some point.

“He can play as a central midfielder or in a more attacking role. He knows how to exploit the space as he sees fit. He can do it all, really,” concluded the former Empoli manager.