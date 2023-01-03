Massimiliano Alvini reveals what Juventus can expect from his Cremonese team

Juventus resumes league action this week with a game against Cremonese and their opponent’s manager Massimiliano Alvini, admits they are much better than his team.

Juve has had an inconsistent season, but they remain one of the clubs to watch and are in the title race, which means they must win this game.

There are ten points between them and the top of the league table, and Napoli may drop points against Inter Milan on the restart.

This makes it important that Juve wins against a Cremona side that has struggled for much of this season.

Ahead of the game, Alvini said via Tuttojuve:

“We have great respect for Juventus. In the last friendly, we made mistakes in breadth and worked to improve, Juve is strong and we know it, but we want to play it by giving our best. I asked the players for courage and commitment, a bit like we always have. The boys will give everything for the shirt, for the group.”

Juve FC Says

We must win that game because it will help boost our confidence ahead of more challenging matches.

Our players will feel if they can win the game, they can get more victories even against the top sides.

Hopefully, any player selected to start the game will know the importance of a win.