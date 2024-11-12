As Juventus prepares for their post-international break clash with AC Milan, former Milan star Massimo Ambrosini has weighed in on the similarities and differences between the two Italian giants. Both clubs have undergone significant changes over the summer, with new managers at the helm and several fresh faces added to their rosters. Despite these changes, both teams have had similar starts to the season, with Juventus edging out Milan in the league standings ahead of the November international break.

Ambrosini, speaking about the two clubs, highlighted some key differences between them. While both teams are considered to be among the top sides in Serie A, Milan has often struggled with consistency, particularly in terms of attitude and attention during the early stages of the season. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Ambrosini said, “In these first 12 games, Milan have too often given the impression of leaving something behind in terms of attitude and attention. The goals they have conceded demonstrate that the solid foundation that Juventus has, Milan does not have. Milan has a base of talent and strength that is even superior to Juventus, in terms of the quality of the players and the sum of the engine that the players have. Juventus at this moment has a decidedly more solid base.”

This analysis underscores the contrasting styles and approaches of the two clubs. Milan, despite having a team packed with talent, has shown vulnerability at the back, conceding goals that reflect a lack of defensive solidity. Juventus, on the other hand, has been praised for their solid foundation and defensive stability, which Ambrosini believes gives them the edge over their rivals at the moment.

While Juventus may have the more stable base right now, Milan’s squad boasts superior individual talent. The Rossoneri have demonstrated their capabilities this season, securing impressive victories, including a memorable win over Inter Milan and a notable triumph against Real Madrid. These results indicate that Milan still has the potential to challenge for top honours, but they need to address the inconsistencies that have plagued their performances thus far.

The upcoming match between Juventus and Milan will be crucial in determining which team is marginally better at this stage of the season. Both clubs are aiming to secure vital points to strengthen their positions in the league and keep their respective title hopes alive. For Juventus, a win would allow them to maintain their slight advantage over Milan, while a victory for Milan could reignite their aspirations of challenging for the Scudetto.