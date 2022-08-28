Former AC Milan man, Massimo Ambrosini, has revealed why Juventus failed to beat AS Roma yesterday despite making an excellent start to the game.

The Bianconeri remain one of the contenders for this league title and they welcomed a Roma side that also wants to win it.

Max Allegri’s men had dropped points in a previous game against Sampdoria and they needed to get back to winning ways in this fixture.

They started like they understood the assignment and went a goal up at half-time.

It could have been two, but VAR ruled a fine strike by Manuel Locatelli out.

However, in the second half, Roma wanted it more, and the Giallorossi earned a 1-1 draw with a Tammy Abraham strike.

Ambrosini believes Juve relaxed after scoring. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Net of physical condition from the beginning of the season, I think Juventus started managing the result too soon , taking their foot off the accelerator and Roma were able to take advantage of it. “

Juve FC Says

It takes concentration and steady effort for 90 minutes to win a match, but Juve didn’t have that against Roma.

Our players started the game well, but they returned after the interval less focused than they were.

Roma came out more determined to get a result, and they did.